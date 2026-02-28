Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson releases eye-opening statement on Chris Gabehart amid legal battle with Joe Gibbs Racing

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart continues to unfold. In the meantime, Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson made one thing clear this weekend, and that’s the fact that the role Gabehart holds with Spire is far different than the one he previously had at JGR.

Speaking to reporters during the INDYCAR weekend in St. Petersburg, Dickerson offered a detailed explanation of Gabehart’s responsibilities as Spire’s Chief Motorsports Officer, pushing back on the idea that the former JGR competition director is performing the same duties that are at the center of the ongoing lawsuit.

“We have a competition director of the Cup Series team. It’s Matt McCall,” Dickerson said, via FOX’s Bob Pockrass. “We have Bono Manion that runs the truck program. What Chris is going to be doing is overseeing several racing programs.”

Continuing, Dickerson went on to outline just how wide the Spire umbrella has become, noting that the organization’s motorsports involvement now stretches far beyond the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We have the Cup Series team, obviously that’s a big component of this, we also have the truck team, we also have the pavement late model that we do with Richie Waters, we also have the ARCA program we do with Pinnacle, we also have the High Limit sprint car program, another sprint car program with Chad Boat, and the dirt late model,” Dickerson explained. “We also have the fab shop, the chassis shop and the manufacturing.”

According to Dickerson, bringing Gabehart into the organization was about managing the entire operation. It was not just the Cup program.

“I think anybody that knows me knows that although I know enough to be dangerous, I am not Chris Gabehart,” he added. “Bringing Chris in allows me to work on TWG initiatives, and Chris can be a conduit between all those things.”

Moreover, Dickerson added that the investment Spire made in Gabehart reflects the scope of the position. He elaborated.

“In some ways, I just think it’s insulting to say it’s the same role, because it’s not the same role,” he said. “We have a significant investment in Chris, and we’re giving him the autonomy to do what he needs to do — not just to help the NASCAR program. We have all these other businesses that need a lot of help too.”

Alas, the comments are timely, as they come as the lawsuit filed by Joe Gibbs Racing continues to move through the court system. JGR is seeking more than $8 million in damages, alleging Gabehart misappropriated confidential information before leaving the organization following the 2025 season.

A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling on a temporary restraining order on Friday, instead encouraging both sides to continue discussions over the weekend. If no agreement is reached, a decision could come soon on whether Gabehart will be restricted from working with Spire.

For now, he remains active in his role. Based on Dickerson’s comments, Spire has no intention of scaling back how involved he will be moving forward.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.