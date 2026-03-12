Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson rips Joe Gibbs Racing in court filing, expresses extreme displeasure in being named in Chris Gabehart lawsuit

Amid a contentious lawsuit filed by Joe Gibbs Racing against former competition director Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson is speaking out. He’s not happy with the way Spire has been portrayed in the lawsuit by JGR.

At issue is Spire’s hiring of Gabehart, who had a messy split with JGR beginning in November 2025. JGR is suing on grounds that Gabehart stole sensitive and proprietary company data for use by a competitor, while also seeking a preliminary injunction to keep him from working for Spire.

Gabehart has argued his current role with Spire is materially different than his role at JGR and thus not subject to his non-compete clause. But Dickerson opened fire on JGR over both its contesting of the hire and its portrayal of his company.

“JGR’s repeated attacks on Spire’s integrity are not well taken,” Dickerson wrote, in a filing obtained by Motorsports’ Matt Weaver. “Spire and JGR are colleagues in this industry. Both teams are entitled to respect. Both teams are on an equal footing and have the same charters that allow them to compete.”

Dickerson argued that his organization is looking to grow and compete in the sport at the highest levels. As such, JGR’s lawsuit is a direct affront to that stated aim.

“This lawsuit is an effort to stifle Spire as it attempts to build a team that, one day, could rack up the number of wins that JGR touts,” Dickerson wrote. “Rather than allowing that competition to play out on the track, and rather than considering what brought JGR here in the first place, JGR has chosen to attack, disparage, and demean Spire.”

Moreover, Dickerson also claims that the hiring of Gabehart has caused JGR to respond in a very reactionary way . Dickerson concludes:

“JGR’s loss of talent and potential loss of sponsorships is an internal problem, not a Spire problem,” he wrote. “That is a difficult proposition for JGR to accept. Ultimately, JGR lost a star employee because it could not deliver him the workplace experience and role that he desired. And, in the end, as I understand JGR’s publicly-filed contract with Mr. Gabehart and the facts, he was free to take employment anywhere at the time Spire hired him.”