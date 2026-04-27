Carson Hocevar celebrated his first NASCAR Cup Series win in style with a one-of-a-kind ride down the track, followed by a burnout into the wall. Spire Motorsports celebrated his win with a legal declaration posted to Twitter.

The auto racing team has been involved in a legal battle with Joe Gibbs Racing over the hire of Chris Gabehart. And numerous times during that spat JGR has taken thinly veiled shots at Spire in documents filed with the court.

Notably, JGR has entered into the record multiple times that Spire has only won one race at the Cup Series level. So after Hocevar’s win, the team fired back.

Jeff Dickerson, the co-owner of Spire Motorsports, tweeted a photo of an updated legal declaration. In it, he noted that there was some dated information in the record.

“In connection with the matter, considerable attention has been drawn to the fact that Spire only has one win in the premier motorsports division in North America, the NASCAR Cup Series,” the declaration read. “The allegation is now wrong. Let the record now reflect we have two.”

Had to update the Declarations. pic.twitter.com/hmJKg2dtXz — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) April 27, 2026

Spire then thanked the fans. “Spire owes a debt of gratitude to its great people, sponsors, and fans.”

Carson Hocevar wins at Talladega

Carson Hocevar claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win. He outraced a packed two-lane field to the finish at the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega on Sunday afternoon.

Things got interesting for the Spire Motorsports driver in the final few laps when a late spin caused a three-lap shootout. Hocevar lined up on the inside lane against Chris Buescher, looking to secure his first win.

The caution came out with seven laps to go, when a bump from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. caused Hocevar to get a bit off center. Hocevar came down and slammed into Erik Jones, sending him spinning.

That left just three laps to decide the race. On the restart, Hocevar got some help from Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon pushing from behind, and he survived a mad dash to the finish for the win.