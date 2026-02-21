Spire Motorsports hires Chris Gabehart as Chief Motorsports Officer amid Joe Gibbs Racing allegations, lawsuit

Spire Motorsports made a major leadership move Saturday. In a surprising twist, it came under the cloud of an active legal dispute.

The organization confirmed Chris Gabehart has been hired as Chief Motorsports Officer, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. The announcement comes just days after Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit accusing their former competition director of attempting to take confidential team information to a direct competitor.

“Spire Motorsports confirms that Chris Gabehart has been hired as Chief Motorsports Officer,” Pockrass posted. “Beyond that, no official comment on the lawsuit other than they are focused on their Hendrick alliance and continuing to improve their performance.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR – Spire Motorsports,” according to reporting by The Athletic. Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking more than $8 million in damages and an injunction preventing the use of any proprietary data.

Gabehart quickly pushed back: “Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming — falsely — that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart said in a statement. “I forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims.”

He added that a third-party forensic review of his devices, including his laptop, phone and personal cloud storage, found no evidence of wrongdoing. Gabehart also said his legal team plans a formal response in court.

More on Chris Gabehart, Spire Motorsports

The timing raises stakes for both organizations. Gabehart departed Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2025 season following a single year as competition director, a role overseeing team-wide performance.

The lawsuit claims JGR learned earlier this month he intended to take the Spire position, where he would be responsible for racing strategy and operations.

Spire has not addressed the substance of the allegations but confirmed the hire moves forward as the team continues building their technical partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

For Spire, the addition signals aggressive competitive ambition. For JGR, the case centers on protecting competitive intelligence in an era where engineering data and setup philosophy can define performance gaps between the top teams in the Cup Series.

Alas, the courtroom now becomes the next battleground for these two sides. Even as both teams prepare for this weekend’s race in Atlanta.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.