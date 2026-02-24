Spire Motorsports unveils dark Carson Hocevar Chili's paint scheme, has fans making Intimidator comparisons

There will never be another Dale Earnhardt, but that isn’t stopping fans from making the comparison to one driver in the current NASCAR Cup Series field. It’s Carson Hocevar, whose aggressive racing style has endeared him to fans while making him an enemy to many of his competitors.

Hocevar has a long way to go to truly touch what Earnhart accomplished and meant to the sport. That being said, you have to start somewhere. Hocevar already has the driving style down pat; the car now appears to be following suit.

Chili’s Grill and Bar is back with Hocevar and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team for the 2026 season. Spire on Tuesday unveiled a new “Ride the ‘Dente” paint scheme for Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet. The big change from last year’s scheme? Hocevar is now the “Man in Black,” just as Earnhardt became in 1988.

Carson Hocevar-Dale Earnhardt comparisons run wild on social media

You can’t help but see it. During the same week in which Hocevar has been compared to Earnhardt, Spire unveils a scheme which strikingly looks similar to Earnhardt’s iconic No. 3 Goodwrench GM Chevrolet.

Plenty of fans took notice on social media. Jeff Gluck of The Athletic even revealed a NASCAR on Reddit thread calling the car the “The Intimidente.”

Yep, it’s already been that well thought out by the NASCAR fanbase. Some are beginning to see a little Earnhardt in Hocevar, though his actions in this Sunday’s race at Atlanta caused quite a stir.

The first overtime restart saw Christopher Bell start on the outside of the front row. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall. Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the season. Hocevar, meanwhile, finished fourth.

Several of Hocevar’s peers have criticized him and offered him advice on how to clean up his act on the racetrack. Just 23, Hocevar understandably has more to learn about being a NASCAR driver. When it comes to the Earnhardt comparisons, Kyle Petty can see the vision.

“He’s got the attitude of Earnhardt, dude,” Petty said. “The attitude of Earnhardt. I don’t care. I don’t care. You run me in the grass, you do this, I don’t care. I’m going on. I’m going to make my own way.”