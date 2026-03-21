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Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 qualifying results: Kyle Larson wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Darlington

Stephen Samraby: Steve Samra24 minutes agoSamraSource

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is descending upon Darlington this weekend. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will take center stage on Saturday.

Ahead of all of the action, qualifying told us which drivers are fastest heading into the race. DRIVER notched the pole, but as for the rest of the field? Check out the full starting grid for this evening’s race below.

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Christopher Bell
  3. Carson Kvapil
  4. Justin Allgaier
  5. Parker Retzlaff
  6. Sam Mayer
  7. William Sawalich
  8. Brandon Jones
  9. Ross Chastain
  10. Jesse Love
  11. Austin Hill
  12. Corey Day
  13. Sheldon Creed
  14. Harrison Burton
  15. Taylor Gray
  16. Kyle Sieg
  17. Josh Williams
  18. Sammy Smith
  19. Rajah Caruth
  20. JJ Yeley
  21. Anthony Alfredo
  22. Ryan Sieg
  23. Brennan Poole
  24. Garrett Smithley
  25. Jeb Burton
  26. Blaine Perkins
  27. Nick Sanchez
  28. Patrick Staropoli
  29. Lavar Scott
  30. Jeremy Clements
  31. Austin Green
  32. Josh Bilicki
  33. Dean Thompson
  34. Alex Labbé
  35. Myatt Snider
  36. Ryan Ellis
  37. Joey Gase
  38. Nathan Byrd

Did not qualify: Matt DiBenedetto

More on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington

Moreover, Hendrick Motorsports revealed earlier this week that Alex Bowman will miss at least three more races in the NASCAR Cup Series as he continues to recover from vertigo. He’ll also miss the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start he was supposed to make this weekend at Darlington.

Bowman was set to race for JR Motorsports. That organization announced that Kyle Larson will fill in for Bowman this weekend at Darlington at the NOAPS level.

“We continue to wish Alex a speedy recovery as Kyle Larson will substitute in the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington,” JR Motorsports said in a statement. “We also wish Justin (Allgaier) the best of luck behind the wheel of the No. 48, we will be watching.”

Moreover, Allgaier is set to replace Bowman in the Cup Series for the next three races. He also filled in this weekend at Las Vegas, securing a 25th-place finish. Previously, Myatt Snider had filled in for Bowman when he exited the car before the race ended at COTA. Then Anthony Alfredo filled in the following week at Phoenix.

Racing in place of Alex Bowman, Allgaier has had the most success to date. And Hendrick seems confident in his ability to man Alex Bowman’s car in the Cup Series for the next few weeks.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.