The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is descending upon Darlington this weekend. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will take center stage on Saturday.

Ahead of all of the action, qualifying told us which drivers are fastest heading into the race. DRIVER notched the pole, but as for the rest of the field? Check out the full starting grid for this evening’s race below.

Kyle Larson Christopher Bell Carson Kvapil Justin Allgaier Parker Retzlaff Sam Mayer William Sawalich Brandon Jones Ross Chastain Jesse Love Austin Hill Corey Day Sheldon Creed Harrison Burton Taylor Gray Kyle Sieg Josh Williams Sammy Smith Rajah Caruth JJ Yeley Anthony Alfredo Ryan Sieg Brennan Poole Garrett Smithley Jeb Burton Blaine Perkins Nick Sanchez Patrick Staropoli Lavar Scott Jeremy Clements Austin Green Josh Bilicki Dean Thompson Alex Labbé Myatt Snider Ryan Ellis Joey Gase Nathan Byrd

Did not qualify: Matt DiBenedetto

More on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington

Moreover, Hendrick Motorsports revealed earlier this week that Alex Bowman will miss at least three more races in the NASCAR Cup Series as he continues to recover from vertigo. He’ll also miss the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start he was supposed to make this weekend at Darlington.

Bowman was set to race for JR Motorsports. That organization announced that Kyle Larson will fill in for Bowman this weekend at Darlington at the NOAPS level.

“We continue to wish Alex a speedy recovery as Kyle Larson will substitute in the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington,” JR Motorsports said in a statement. “We also wish Justin (Allgaier) the best of luck behind the wheel of the No. 48, we will be watching.”

Moreover, Allgaier is set to replace Bowman in the Cup Series for the next three races. He also filled in this weekend at Las Vegas, securing a 25th-place finish. Previously, Myatt Snider had filled in for Bowman when he exited the car before the race ended at COTA. Then Anthony Alfredo filled in the following week at Phoenix.

Racing in place of Alex Bowman, Allgaier has had the most success to date. And Hendrick seems confident in his ability to man Alex Bowman’s car in the Cup Series for the next few weeks.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.