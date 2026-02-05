Sports Illustrated Swimsuit releases 2026 cover art featuring Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes, wife of three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, has been named a 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star.
Mahomes is one of a handful of NFL wives to be named a SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star this year, alongside Ronika Love (wife of Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love), Christen Goff (wife of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff), and Claire Kittle (wife of San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle).
Patrick and Brittany (formerly Brittany Matthews) were high school sweethearts at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, TX. Mahomes proposed to Brittany on Sept. 1, 2020, the day of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony. The couple have three children together; two daughters and one son.
Along with her husband, Brittany Mahomes is a co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. She has gained notoriety for being prominently present, alongside Mahomes’ brother Jackson, on the Kansas City Chiefs sideline over the last decade. Mahomes has also formed a strong friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“@taylorswift has done it again!” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story on Oct. 6 after receiving a The Life of a Showgirl album care package from Swift. “Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!”
Top 10
- 1
Super Bowl LX
Recruiting rankings for starters
- 2New
Gus Malzahn
Leaves lasting impression on SEC
- 3Breaking
SEC Baseball
Preseason Poll released
- 4
NCAA
Limited regulation continues
- 5Hot
Instant Impact
2026 recruits ready to help now
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Swift’s note to Mahomes read, “Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor.”
Brittany Mahomes headlines Sports Illustrated cover for first time
With Kelce and Swift expected to tie the knot in 2026, the Mahomes family will no doubt be in attendance for the milestone event. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been teammates since Mahomes was drafted in 2018. The duo have won three Super Bowls together, and became the fourth QB-TE duo to total 50 touchdowns together in 2023.
This past season did not quite go so well for Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason for the first time since 2014 and he tore his ACL in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14. While this will surely allow for more family time, it also ensures that Mahomes will be on an absolute mission when he returns in late 2026.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was first released in 1964. Mahomes’ appearance on the cover marks her first in the history of the legendary magazine.