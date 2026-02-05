Four years after being named Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit co-rookie of the year following her magazine debut in 2022, Christen Goff is finally a true SI cover girl. Goff, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, made her debut as one of six cover models for this month’s 2026 SI Swimsuit digital issue.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., the iconic sports magazine unveiled its latest theme centered around notable NFL “WAGs” — a playful acronym for the wives and girlfriends of famous sports figures. SI released six digital covers on Thursday, with Goff joined by Haley Cavinder, Clair Kittle, Ronika Love, Brittany Mahomes, and Normani.

You can check out Goff’s cover below:

The kind of confidence that carries. Christen Goff for SI Swimsuit's February 2026 Digital Cover.



Christen’s cover comes connected to a feature story entitled “Christen Goff’s Motherhood Era Is Her Most ‘Transformative’ One Yet” in which she opens up about motherhood after giving birth to her first child, Romy, on July 15, 2025. Christen was 18 weeks pregnant with Romy during last year’s shoot in the Caribbean.

“This [past] year has been such a transformative year for me. Being pregnant and becoming a mother, I think I have such a newfound confidence,” Christen told SI. “There was so much ahead of me, so much change ahead of me. And this year, I’m stepping in just feeling like I know all those answers to those questions I had last year.”

The 32-year-old model has become a SI Swimsuit staple over the past five years after originally joining the catalogue when she was a co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search casting call. This year’s SI Swimsuit cover was shot on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla. area, where they were each photographed by Katherine Goguen.

“It’s such a big transition becoming a mom, whether you’re talking about mentally or physically, I think you go through so much, and I’m so much more proud of myself than ever,” Christen added. “And I think I’ve also given myself so much more grace and room to just kind of be in this new state of being a mom and what that means to me.”

The Goffs were married in 2024 following a two-year engagement after meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya. Jared Goff appeared in his fifth Pro Bowl, and second straight, earlier this week after wrapping up his fifth season with the Lions. A 2016 first-round pick out of Cal, Jared Goff has experienced a career revival in Detroit after he was part of the trade that sent Matt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.