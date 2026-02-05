Sports Illustrated has announced its February 2026 Digital Cover Models for SI Swimsuit, featuring the wives of several prominent sports stars, among others. Included among them was Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle.

Originally Claire Till, the new swimsuit model played college basketball at Iowa. That’s where she met George, who was blossoming on the gridiron at the time.

During her college career, Claire played in 95 games, mostly as a rotational piece. She averaged 1.6 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot talent would later marry George, embarking on a journey together through the professional ranks of the NFL. George has twice been named a first-team All-Pro — he’s one of the league’s absolute best at his position.

As for Claire and her swimsuit cover shot? You can view the cover below. And you can view a link to the full gallery here.

Grace, strength, and undeniable game. Claire Kittle makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a February 2026 Digital Cover Model.



See full gallery at the link in our bio.



Photographer: @katherinegoguen

Editor In Chief: @mj_day

Makeup: @victornoblepr

Hair: @brian.c.hawki

Fashion Editor:… pic.twitter.com/sG1oEN0HDu — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 5, 2026

More on George Kittle

George, having the full support of his wife, has been invaluable in his career, as the happy couple will be quick to tell you. And his career has been the stuff that makes potential Hall of Famers.

George first entered the NFL in 2017, becoming a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He has spent all nine of his pro seasons in San Francisco.

During that time, George has racked up 595 catches for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns. He has produced four different 1,000-yard campaigns.

Injuries could determine his longevity, ultimately. George suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2025 season that limited him to 11 games. He’s already undergone surgery, which went well, and he hopes to be back “well before November” in the 2026 season.

In college, George accounted for 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. He scored all 10 of his touchdowns during his junior and senior years.