Former Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder is featured as one of the cover models for this month’s Sports Illustrated digital issue. On Thursday, SI released the cover art for Cavinder, who traveled to Captiva Island in Fort Myers for the photo shoot.

“I’m excited to work along with so many powerful women and successful women,” Cavinder says of posing for the February 2026 digital cover. “I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is such a great community full of empowering women … and [to] be around such hardworking women is something that’s really inspiring.”

