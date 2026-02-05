On Thursday, Sports Illustrated released its February 2026 Swimsuit issue, featuring Ronika Love. Love is the wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Ronika was one of multiple wives of athletes featured in this month’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Among those included were Brittany Mahomes and Christen Goff, as well as other wives and girlfriends of NFL stars.

Jordan and Ronika started dating in 2020 and got married in June of last year. Ronika Love is an athlete herself. She is a professional volleyball player for the San Diego Mojo.

Ronika played four seasons at Oregon, where she finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in hitting percentage and block assists. She earned All-Pac-12 honors in the final three seasons of her collegiate career.

In her most powerful season yet. Ronika Love takes the cover of our February 2026 Digital cover.



Photographer: @katherinegoguen

Editor In Chief: @mj_day

Makeup: @victornoblepr

Hair: @brian.c.hawki

Fashion Editor: @margotzamet

— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 5, 2026

“I’m so happy [volleyball] is growing in popularity. You see sellout crowds at the college games each year. They just keep getting bigger … I think with more marketing and visibility, people can learn so much more because it’s, I think, such an exciting game,” she told Sports Illustrated. “There’s almost a highlight play every time. It’s fast-paced—but for volleyball, my favorite thing is how team-oriented it is.”

On New Year’s Day, Ronika and Jordan announced they are expecting their first child together. She revealed the news in a post on Instagram.

“I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant,” Ronika told Sports Illustrated. “But I think there’s so much power in being a woman and growing a human, but like, looking sexy on the beach.”

Ronika’s husband, Jordan, has been spectacular in recent seasons for Green Bay. In the 2025-26 campaign, Jordan completed 66.3% of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns, compared to six interceptions.

Jordan and the Packers posted a 9-7-1 regular-season record before falling to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. Long before Ronika Love ever met Jordan, she knew what it meant to be a part of a football family.

Her father is Ron Stone, who played 12 seasons in the NFL. Stone won two Super Bowls in his illustrious career and was named an All-Pro twice. Ronika Love dreamt of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit long before this year.

“I remember Sports Illustrated—I think they were doing a collaboration and they were looking for college girls,” she said. “I was trying to figure out how to send an email, and I tried to DM them … I’m so excited this has come into existence.”