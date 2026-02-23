Sports media personality recruits current and former Georgia Tech athletes to coach at camp with Special Olympics Georgia

Byron Terry, a sports media personality based in Atlanta, recruited current and former Georgia Tech athletes to serve as coaches at a football camp in the area. Current Georgia Tech stars — RB Malachi Hosley, LB Kyle Efford, and LS Ronnie Thomas III — were a few of the coaches who mentored athletes at the BJT Inspire Football Camp, which took place on Saturday at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Marietta, Georgia, 30 minutes north of downtown Atlanta.

Former Georgia Tech OL Willard Scissum Jr. and former Georgia Tech track athlete McKenna Croft coached at the camp, as well as former Georgia Bulldogs national champion Latavious Brini, and former West Virginia State and Fort Valley State linebacker Darius Goode. Terry and Goode were teammates at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in 2013 and 2014, and Goode won a state championship in 2012.

Talaya Terry

The BJT Inspire Football Camp partnered with Special Olympics Georgia and was designed to foster a high-impact environment for athletes. With the camp being in conjunction with Special Olympics Georgia, Terry and the coaches worked with athletes who have special needs. Uplifting Athletes was also a partner of the camp, and Hosley and Thomas are chapter leaders of Uplifting Athletes at Georgia Tech. Tropical Smoothie of Roswell Marketplace was another camp sponsor, and FirstDown Playbook was a partner as well. Wilson Sports sent footballs for the coaches and athletes to use during camp.

The camp began with Terry speaking to the athletes, and Efford warming them up. Hosley and Brini taught the athletes the 40-yard dash and shuttle, respectively, and that was followed by the footwork circuit, which included cone drills, ladders, and bag drills.

After a halftime period during which the athletes and families got smoothies, the camp continued with offensive and defensive individual segments, and each coach taught a different position. Hosley coached the running backs, Efford coached the linebackers and tight ends, along with Goode. Thomas and Scissum coached the offensive and defensive lines, Croft assisted with multiple drills, and Brini and Terry coached the wide receivers and defensive backs. The camp ended with a one-on-one period, during which Terry told On3 that the athletes “competed and had fun.” Terry then handed out multiple awards, including MVP/Co-MVP, offensive MVP, and defensive MVP.

“Having the opportunity to host a football camp with Special Olympics Georgia is amazing. I’m very fond of the organization and what it entails. The work that Special Olympics does for its athletes and those with special needs is remarkable,” Terry said.

“Special Needs is a cause that means a lot to me, especially because of the empathy and compassion that derive from that. So I’m really glad that Special Olympics Georgia collaborated with this event. Special Needs athletes and those with special needs, by and large, are brave, courageous, and strong. I’m so glad that this event served in that field.”

The camp featured successful Georgia Tech athletes

Terry, who hosted his first camp back in 2025, got a strong group of coaches to help with this year’s camp. Malachi Hosley had a strong 2025 season at Georgia Tech after spending two seasons at Penn. In 13 games, Hosley rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries.

Kyle Efford is one of the top linebackers in the ACC. In 13 games last season, Efford registered 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Ronnie Thomas III was one of eight Georgia Tech players to be selected to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team. He played his first two college football seasons at Kennesaw State.

McKenna Croft competed in indoor track and cross country during her time at Georgia Tech. Williard Scissum Jr. was a member of Georgia Tech’s offensive line from 2019 to 2023.

“I’m so thankful to everyone for all the support and all the work to help make it such a great event,” Terry said. “It’s amazing what positivity can be achieved when people come together to serve others. That’s what the camp is about.”