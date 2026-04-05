Many believe postseason hockey produces some of the most tense, exciting moments in all of sports. Well, the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights didn’t wait for the postseason to produce one such moment.

It didn’t happen during the game. No, the Golden Knights drubbed the Oilers 5-1. Instead, in a situation that would be hard to believe on April 1, a crazy moment happened off the ice.

Sometime in the second period, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels announced the miracle of life was occurring.

“Breaking news, we have word that someone has gone into labor here tonight,” Michaels announced. “There’s a baby being born on the seventh floor at Rogers Place as we speak. So someone’s going to have a great story to tell. It would be nice to have the mother join us on After Hours to describe what’s happened but that could be asking a bit much.”

A baby is currently being born at Rogers Place… in the middle of the Oilers game 👶 pic.twitter.com/02Tcg1GN2d — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

The announcement by Michaels leaves plenty of additional questions. Did the baby come extremely early? Or is the Oilers’ season so important to this woman that she risked it for the biscuit? How’s the mother doing? What’s the baby’s name? And of course, did Michaels get the mother to join them during their postgame show?

At the time of this writing, no additional details are known about the birth and the status of the mother and child. But incidentally, it wasn’t the only crazy happening at this game.

At some point, a fan was hit by a puck in the stands, and while leaving the area, he rallied the fans to presumably signal he was okay. And of course, there was also a fight between the Oilers and Golden Knights as time expired on the 5-1 Vegas victory.

The chaotic night could be a signal of things to come between these two teams. The Oilers currently sit atop the Pacific Division, while the Golden Knights are in third.

If the playoffs started today, the two teams would be set up for a potential matchup in the second round. Last year, the Oilers made quick work of the Golden Knights, beating them in five games en route to a Stanley Cup Final berth.

In 2023, the Golden Knights toppled the Oilers in six games during their second-round meeting. Needless to say, these two teams have a history. A matchup this postseason would complete the trilogy.

And as the playoffs near, somehow a precursor to that possible happening is childbirth. If that’s any indication, a chaotic series could ensue should these teams meet again.