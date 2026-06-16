Report: Sprint car accident in Ohio leaves three injured, one airlifted to local hospital

A medical emergency situation unfolded at Wayne County Speedway in Ohio after an accident on Monday night. According to multiple reports, a helicopter was dispatched to the scene to deal with injuries after a sprint car crashed into three people on the infield.

A lengthy delay ensued to the race itself, which was part of the 13th running of the Duffy Smith Memorial. Cars were pulled off the track for about an hour as officials dealt with the emergency.

According to a report from WKYC, the Apple Creek Volunteer Fire Department said a car struck three people after swerving to the infield to avoid a wreck on the track. Three people were struck in the accident, with two of the victims in critical condition. One of the two was airlifted to a local hospital, while the third suffered minor injuries.

A Facebook page for Ohio Motorsport Photography posted an update on the accident late Monday night. It confirmed the severity of some of the injuries.

“Hey guys Chris here, just wanted to let everyone know we were involved in the incident tonight at Wayne County,” the post read. “I am okay. Unfortunately Kyle was hit, he suffered multiple broken bones in his leg, and will require surgery. Thanks for everyone reaching out to check on us. Please keep Kyle in your thoughts and say a prayer for him if that’s your thing.”

Dozens of people voiced their concern on social media after a stream of the event on FloRacing cautiously reported on the accident. The camera moved to a shot not showing the area impacted, and the broadcasters did their best to convey how serious the situation was.

“Thoughts and prayers to my fellow photographers involved in the incident that occurred tonight at Wayne County,” one user posted. “Something you never want to see happen.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Wayne County Speedway in Ohio,” added another.