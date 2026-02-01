Spurs vs. Magic delay: Start time pushed back second time due to winter storms, plane malfunction

The NBA has delayed the San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic game again due to the Spurs experiencing additional travel issues, per KSAT. The game is now scheduled to take place in San Antionio on Sunday at 8 p.m. local time.

San Antonio was originally scheduled to face the Magic on Sunday at 2 p.m., but the NBA moved it to 11 a.m. in an attempt to avoid a winter storm that hit the Eastern part of the country. On Saturday, the Spurs took on the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte.

A snowstorm hit the Charlotte area on Saturday, forcing the Spurs to spend the night in Charlotte. The game was then moved from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Spurs left Charlotte on Sunday morning. However, a team spokesperson said the plane was forced to divert to Atlanta due to minor equipment issues.

The Spurs are off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season. As of Sunday afternoon, the team had a 32-16 record and was just 5.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Spurs looking to make a big run with Victor Wembanyama

Leading the way for the Spurs is Victor Wembanyama, who ranks third in the NBA in rebounds per game (11.1) and first in blocks per game (2.6). Wembanyama is also averaging 24.1 points per contest and is shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.

Wembanyama helped the Spurs start the season 5-0, the first time in its history that the team started the year winning its first five games. “That instant, I’m feeling like it’s like the exclamation point when we have [a] 99% chance of winning the game,” Wembanyama said after the team’s fifth consecutive win back in October, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. “It’s just me feeding off that energy. It feels great because it was a hard game, and it feels good to have this relief and to live that with these people. I was thinking about the 5-0 record, the Spurs’ history, and I was just proud of being a Spur at that moment.”

The Magic have an overall record of 25-22. They have reached the playoffs the last two seasons after missing postseason action the previous three years.