St. Louis Cardinals select Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns in 2026 MLB Draft

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. One of the better arms is now off the board.

This past season, Kuhns went 5-5 and had a 3.56 ERA over the course of 15 games (14 starts). He had one complete game and a shutout. Over the course of 81 innings pitched, Kuhns had 106 strikeouts, a career high across two collegiate seasons.

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Kuhns has 146 career strikeouts and a 7-9 record in college baseball with a 4.13 ERA over 117.2 innings pitched. At just 21 years old, Kuhns has plenty of time to develop.

In 2026, Kuhns was named to 2nd Team All-EC and originally was on the 2026 College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year Watch List. The talent is there.

What MLB scouts are saying about Tegan Kuhns

Kuhns has a good one-two punch in terms of his pitch allotment. But that third pitch is going to be key if he’s going to develop nicely as a pro.

“Kuhns spins the ball very well, producing good carry on a fastball that parks at 93-96 mph and peaks at 98 and downer break on an upper-70s curveball,” Kuhns’ MLB scouting report read. “Both are plus offerings and they can become more formidable if they add more power as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-3 frame. He has struggled to find a reliable third pitch, scrapping his upper-80s cutter while still struggling to land his mid-80s changeup or low-80s slider for strikes.

“Kuhns has the ingredients to pitch in the front half of a rotation. He’s doing a better of job of repeating his athletic delivery as he gets stronger, which also could help him develop a more dependable third option. He battled his control and command for much of his freshman season but pounded the zone on the Cape and has continued to do so this spring.”

Kuhns attended Gettysburg Area High School in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He was a 2023 All-American Classic Player, a two-time First Team Mid-Penn Keystone Division Selection (2023, 2024), a 2024 Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches All-State Selection and rated as the No. 11 right-handed pitcher in the nation and the best player in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game.