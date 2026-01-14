Steelers' Art Rooney II addresses if Mike Tomlin resignation affects Aaron Rodgers future

Aaron Rodgers signed up to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 after contemplating his future for much of the offseason. A big reason for Rodgers choosing to sign with the Steelers was his desire to play under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tuesday, Tomlin stepped down as head coach after 19 seasons, less than 24 hours removed from Pittsburgh’s AFC Wild Card Round defeat to the Houston Texans. Team president Art Rooney II said Wednesday he expects Tomlin’s decision to affect Rodgers and his NFL future.

“Yeah, I mean, look, Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said. “So, I think it will most likely affect his decision.

Rodgers, 42, has taken his time in making a decision on his playing career over the past few offseasons. He wasn’t ready to discuss it immediately after Monday’s night’s loss.

“No, I mean, I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers said. “Disappointed obviously. Such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun. Been a great year overall in my life in the last year, and this is a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. So, it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”

Mike Tomlin is out of Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers could be next

Certainly, if Tomlin were returning in 2026, it would increase the chances of Rodgers coming back for one last ride. That, however, isn’t reality and now it looks possible the four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion has played his last down in the NFL.

“Just get away and then kind of have the right conversations,” Rodgers said of the process of deciding his future.

Rodgers finished his 21st season throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with a 94.8 passer rating. He is fifth all-time with 66,274 passing yards and fourth with 527 touchdowns.

Rodgers will likely be a first ballot Hall of Fame selection. It’s just a matter of when he’s eligible, which could be as early as 2031.