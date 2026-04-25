Steelers draft Pittsburgh native, Navy cadet Eli Heidenreich in front of hometown crowd
When commissioner Roger Goodell decided to put the NFL Draft on the road, these are likely the moments he envisioned. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected one of the city’s own on Saturday night in the seventh round. Running back Eli Heidenreich will begin his professional career with the Steelers after playing his college football at Navy.
Given he is a Pittsburgh native, Heidenreich was in attendance to hear his name called. He then went down the tunnel, as players coming from the green room usually do. Nothing but emotion was on Heidenreich’s face throughout. A really special moment for everyone involved, which you can check out here.
- 1
Alabama lands a commitment from No. 1 QB Elijah Haven
- 2
Elliot Cadeau opens up on NBA Draft, future at Michigan
- 3
Why does 24-team CFP have so much momentum?
- 4
Get ready for the NFL to jump on Arch Manning media hype train
- 5
Auburn lands four-star RB Myson Johnson-Cook
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
What NFL Draft analysts are saying about new Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich
Before the draft took place, Heidenreich received a scouting report from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Initially, Zierlein thought Heidenreich would be taken a little earlier — projecting him as a sixth-round pick. However, there are a lot of positive traits heading to Pittsburgh.
“Versatile and productive, Heidenreich possesses good size and toughness,” Zierlein said. “Most of his run production came on jet sweeps from Navy’s option attack, but he appears to lack the acceleration to outpace NFL pursuit as a wide runner. He was a strong tester, displaying the ability to take on a bigger chunk of route-running than he saw in college. He’s short-limbed with a limited catch radius, but he hangs on tight when it hits his hands. Teams will like the mentality and his special-teams potential, but he might lack the necessary athleticism to uncover on routes or elude tacklers with the ball in his hands.”