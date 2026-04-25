When commissioner Roger Goodell decided to put the NFL Draft on the road, these are likely the moments he envisioned. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected one of the city’s own on Saturday night in the seventh round. Running back Eli Heidenreich will begin his professional career with the Steelers after playing his college football at Navy.

Given he is a Pittsburgh native, Heidenreich was in attendance to hear his name called. He then went down the tunnel, as players coming from the green room usually do. Nothing but emotion was on Heidenreich’s face throughout. A really special moment for everyone involved, which you can check out here.

What a moment for @EHeidenreich44 🥹



📺: 2026 NFL Draft April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/asEdKqzjmz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2026

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about new Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich

Before the draft took place, Heidenreich received a scouting report from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Initially, Zierlein thought Heidenreich would be taken a little earlier — projecting him as a sixth-round pick. However, there are a lot of positive traits heading to Pittsburgh.

“Versatile and productive, Heidenreich possesses good size and toughness,” Zierlein said. “Most of his run production came on jet sweeps from Navy’s option attack, but he appears to lack the acceleration to outpace NFL pursuit as a wide runner. He was a strong tester, displaying the ability to take on a bigger chunk of route-running than he saw in college. He’s short-limbed with a limited catch radius, but he hangs on tight when it hits his hands. Teams will like the mentality and his special-teams potential, but he might lack the necessary athleticism to uncover on routes or elude tacklers with the ball in his hands.”