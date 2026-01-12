The Pittsburgh Steelers will have cornerbacks Tre Flowers and D’Shawn Jamison for their playoff game against the Houston Texans. On Monday afternoon, the Steelers announced they have elevated Flowers and Jamison from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster. Both players will revert to the practice squad when the game ends.

The Steelers signed Tre Flowers to the 53-man roster on Christmas Day. He was then released and signed to the practice squad on Jan. 7. Flowers recently played in two games for the Detroit Lions this season. He also spent time on the Chicago Bears roster during the preseason.

Flowers began his NFL career in 2018, when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Seahawks for four seasons and played in 47 games with 40 starts. After playing in Seattle, Flowers spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts.

D’Shawn Jamison has spent this season on the Steelers’ practice squad, but was on the active roster for three games. He first joined Pittsburgh in September 2024 and was on the practice squad. At the end of the 2024 season, Jamison signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin reveals Steelers’ keys to beating Texans

Jamison joined the NFL in 2023, signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. The Carolina Panthers then claimed him off waivers and appeared in 15 games with two starts during the 2023 season.

The Steelers entered the wild-card playoff game against the Texans as the AFC North champions. It’s the first time since 2020 that Pittsburgh has won the division, but the team is looking for its first playoff win since the 2016 season.

“It’s about how we’re constructed – we’ve got to win games inside and up front on both sides of the ball, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told Bob Labriola of Steelers.com about the keys to beating Houston. “We’ve invested a lot there. We’ve got quality players in our interior offensive line, and we’ve invested a lot and drafted guys and developed them, and it’s the same thing on the defensive line. And there aren’t stats for that.”