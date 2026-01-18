Steelers expected to speak with Mike McCarthy about head coaching vacancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to “speak with” former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy about their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native.

There is a front office connection as well, as he worked with Steelers GM Omar Khan in New Orleans in 2000. McCarthy didn’t coach in 2025 after being let go by the Cowboys after the end of last season.

However, it’s clear he’s looking to get back into the industry. On Saturday, he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans opening. McCarthy also interviewed with the New York Giants before they ultimately hired John Harbaugh.

During his five seasons at the helm of the Cowboys, McCarthy led Dallas to a 49-35 overall record. Dallas went 1-3 in the NFL playoffs under McCarthy and never advanced to the NFC Championship game.

Prior to his time in Dallas, McCarthy was the Green Bay Packers’ head coach from 2006-18. In 2010, McCarthy guided the Packers to their first Super Bowl win since 1996. Ironically, the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in that matchup.

16 years later, and there appears to be interest between the two sides to at least have the discussion. If hired, he’d be replacing Mike Tomlin who had spent the last 18 years as the Steelers head coach.

Tomlin was out following a season which saw the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Pittsburgh, however, was bounced in the Wild Card Round at home by the Houston Texans, extending its playoff losing streak to seven games. The Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017.

Tomlin had been Pittsburgh’s head coach since the 2007 season. The Steelers had a winning percentage well over .600 and won a Super Bowl in 2008 under his leadership. Pittsburgh under Tomlin finished .500 or better in every season.

Since he stepped down on Jan. 13, the Steelers have been busy interviewing candidates. Now, McCarthy’s name has been thrown into the hat as a potential person to watch in the Pittsburgh vacancy. With both parties considering other options as well, it remains to be seen if the sides can come to an agreement on a potential deal.