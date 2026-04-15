Steelers hosting Drew Allar on visit amid Aaron Rodgers uncertainty

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their homework at quarterback, and their latest move signals just how fluid the situation remains. According to Tom Pelissero, former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is in Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit as the organization awaits a looming decision from Aaron Rodgers.

The visit is part of a broader effort by the Steelers to evaluate the top signal-callers in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Pelissero noting the team has now hosted most of the class’s premier quarterback prospects. As you can tell, that timing is no coincidence.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback outlook remains one of the more intriguing storylines in the league. While Rodgers continues to weigh his future, the Steelers are clearly preparing for every possible outcome, including turning to the draft for their next franchise quarterback.

Enter Allar. The former Nittany Lions standout is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s class. At his best, he looks the part of a prototypical NFL quarterback, boasting ideal size and arm strength capable of making every throw on the field. But his evaluation has been complicated by inconsistency and an injury-shortened final season.

Allar is coming off a broken ankle suffered in Penn State’s loss to Northwestern, an injury that required surgery and cut his 2025 campaign short. Prior to going down, he threw for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns with a 64.8% completion rate.

That came on the heels of a breakout 2024 season, when Allar completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping lead Penn State to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

Even with the injury, Allar’s upside has kept him firmly on NFL radars. Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the No. 3 quarterback in the class ahead of the NFL Combine, while evaluators continue to be intrigued by his physical tools.

Nevertheless, there are questions. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein noted that Allar’s touch, ball placement and processing speed remain areas of concern. His performance in high-pressure situations has also drawn scrutiny, with some evaluators questioning his ability to consistently elevate his play in big moments.

Alas, that’s what makes visits like this critical. For the Steelers, it’s a chance to get a closer look at one of the draft’s most intriguing quarterbacks. And for Allar, it’s an opportunity to prove he’s more than just traits, and that he can be the answer for a franchise searching for stability at the position.

With Rodgers’ decision still hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh is keeping every option on the table. Perhaps Allar is their next franchise quarterback.