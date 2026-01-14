Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on Mike Tomlin resigning as head coach after 19 seasons. During a press conference on Wednesday, Rooney said that he thinks Tomlin’s decision was more “family-related” than “football-related.”

“I’ll leave it to him someday to explain his decision,” Art Rooney II said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Rooney also said that Mike Tomlin decided to step down, and he “wasn’t shocked.” He added, “When you get to this stage of a career … you could see that coming.”

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that Tomlin has resigned as the team’s head coach, following the loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card playoff game on Monday night. In his 19 seasons as Pittsburgh’s head coach, Tomlin never had a losing season.

That leads to the question of what’s the next move for Tomlin? Based on what Rooney told reporters, he will probably take next season off to spend time with his family. Teams that are looking for a head coach have reached out to see if Tomlin is interested, but the 53-year-old is still under contract with the Steelers, meaning a team would have to trade for him if they want to hire him as their head coach before the end of the 2027 season.

Mike Tomlin sends a message to Steelers fans

The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007, and he became their third head coach since 1969. During his time in Pittsburgh, Tomlin missed the playoffs just six times, won the AFC North eight times, won the AFC twice, and won a Super Bowl in 2008.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special,” Tomlin said in a statement. “Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”