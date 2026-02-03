Stefon Diggs carefully answers question of favorite Cardi B song: 'I can't say it'

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs cautiously answered a question about his girlfriend, Cardi B. During Opening Night of Super Bowl LX, a reporter asked Diggs what his favorite Cardi B song is.

“Let me think,” Stefon Diggs said. “It can’t say it. It’s an old song, but it’s PAW backwards.” Diggs was referring to a song Cardi B made with another hip-hop star, Megan Thee Stallion. The song was released in 2020 and became a huge hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and going 9x platinum.

Stefon Diggs did his best to answer this question 😆 pic.twitter.com/zAN5XF2SAQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

Diggs and Cardi B announced their relationship in June of last year, but have been romantically linked since October 2024. The couple has a child together, a son who was born in November. It’s the fourth child for both.

It was recently reported that Cardi B had a message for Diggs after he welcomed four children with four different women in 2025. “She’s been very clear with Stefon: if he messes up, if another woman comes forward with a baby after they became official and started a family together, she’s done,” an insider told The Sun. “She told him plainly that if he cheats or has a child behind her back, it’s over.”

Cardi B has a lot of love for Stefon Diggs

Diggs welcomed two daughters and two sons with four different women last year. Despite that, Cardi B remains loyal to the Pro Bowl wide receiver. “Cardi has known since day one that Stefon had a reputation as a womanizer and had seen multiple women in the past, but her love for him is above all of that,” the source told the outlet.”

Currently, Diggs is getting ready to play in the biggest game of his NFL career. The 32-year-old has been in the NFL for 11 seasons and is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Diggs joined the Patriots this season after spending the 2024 season with the Houston Texans. In 17 regular-season games, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. In the Patriots’ three playoff games, Diggs caught 11 passes for 73 yards and one score.