New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty on Friday to felony strangulation and other charges, which stem from an alleged dispute with a woman who used to work for him. The woman, who worked as Diggs’ personal chef, alleged that he slapped and choked her following a salary dispute.

The woman, now revealed as Mila Adams, finally broke her silence on the situation Friday afternoon. She released a statement, shooting down false narratives.

“I am speaking now to address false information that has been shared publicly,” Adams wrote in a statement. “I am a professional chef with over 10 years of experience working with public figures and in the sports industry, my reputation and integrity matter deeply to me. Claims that I engaged in settlement discussions are not true. I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter, Statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.

“As a survivor of domestic violence, I take these matters extremely serious and would never make false claims for personal gain or to damage someone’s reputation. I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives. My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity. I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same.”

Diggs’ arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23, but was moved to Feb. 13 after the New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX. New England lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the game 29-13. Diggs caught three passes for 37 yards. He is scheduled to next appear for a pretrial hearing on April 1.

Across 11 NFL seasons with four different organizations (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots), Diggs has hauled in 942 receptions for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns. He’s been named a First Team All-Pro (2020), a Second Team All-Pro (2022), and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Stefon Diggs is dealing with another lawsuit, while juggling felony strangulation charges

Along with dealing with the assault allegation, the former First Team All-Pro had another lawsuit filed against him by a man accusing Diggs of defaming him, engaging in a civil conspiracy and being vicariously liable for an assault against him. The man allegedly worked for Diggs in July 2024. The plaintiff claims that Diggs requested him to transport his Ferrari from Miami to New York and then to Houston. However, the man alleged the Ferrari was stolen in Houston.

The man said he was never charged with theft, but Diggs continued to claim he stole the vehicle. The plaintiff claims that Diggs’ accusations negatively affected his concierge business, per TMZ Sports.

Most notably, the man alleges that he was attacked by two men in Diggs’ circle in December 2025 at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami. The man said that Stefon Diggs’ brother, Trevon, saw the incident occur, but didn’t intervene.

The plaintiff reportedly said he suffered numerous injuries from the attack, including a torn ACL.