Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore allegations: NFL reveals Patriots players' incidents under review, game status

The New England Patriots have found multiple star players facing legal issues going into the final week of the regular season. Now, the NFL is reviewing both wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

NFL PR shared with Tom Pelissero a statement on the Patriots players, explaining they’re under review under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. If either faces formal charges or an indictment from a grand jury, filing by a prosecutor, or a formal arraignment, then they would be available for consideration to be put on the Commissioner Exempt List.

“Regarding both the Diggs and Barmore matters which are under review of the Personal Conduct Policy: There is no change to the status of Diggs or Barmore,” the statement read. “Both are eligible to play at this time. Pursuant to the Personal Conduct Policy (attached), consideration for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List may be considered following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court.”

For now, both Diggs and Barmore are going to remain eligible to play in New England’s final game of the regular season. This comes as the Patriots are battling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ve already won the AFC East.

Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. Those stem from a December 2nd incident where he is accused of hitting and choking a woman who was working as his personal chef at the time. Diggs is set to appear in court on January 23rd for his arraignment. That’s the Friday before conference championship games.

As for Barmore, he faces a domestic assault charge. In his case, the incident occurred on August 8th, before the NFL season began. The victim accuses him of growing angry at her, trying to grab her phone as she left, and throwing her on the floor.

The New England Patriots are aware of the charges each player is facing. On Wednesday, head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation with reporters.

“We understand there are allegations. We also want to support each and every player, each and every coach,” Mike Vrabel said. “Haven’t heard anything that would keep either player from the game. “I’m confident that we will be able to focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

The New England Patriots are currently 13-3 and AFC East Champions. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Sunday, January 4th, at home against the Miami Dolphins. With a win and a Denver Broncos loss, they can secure a first round bye in the playoffs.