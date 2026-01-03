Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore speak out for first time since disturbing assault allegations

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported that New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. On Friday, Diggs met with the media for the first time since the charges had been filed.

“Sorry, it’s been a couple days. I usually get to talk to y’all on Wednesday, but, obviously, it’s a different time, a very emotional time,” Diggs said. “Taken back by some things that have been going on but I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days.

“It’s a different kind of time… It’s an open case, so I definitely can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I just don’t want to rude or disrespectful in any way, so if anybody asks me a question pertaining to it, I’m obviously just gonna give you a look.”

Despite Stefon Diggs’ opening comments, multiple reporters asked him questions related to the charges. Each time Diggs responded, “Is that a football question?”

The woman who alleged Diggs slapped and choked her was his personal chef. She alleged that Diggs slapped her after they had a dispute over money he owed her.

She claimed that Diggs began to choke her with his arm around her neck after she attempted to push him away. She alleged that the confrontation ended when Diggs threw on the bed and said “lies” in reference to their previous conversation about money owed to her.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 2. She filed a police report on Dec. 16. A motion hearing took place Tuesday at the Dedham District Court in Massachusetts. Diggs’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23, which is the Friday before the AFC Championship Game.

Diggs denied the allegations and the Patriots released a statement in support of the star wide receiver. Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, said the woman’s allegations are a “direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

Diggs isn’t the only New England Patriot battling legal issues off the field. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery on a household/family member, stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 8, 2025.

Barmore’s arraignment is Feb. 3. He is also represented by David Meier. Like Diggs, Barmore refused to discuss the charges against him.

“I’m focused on Miami and playing football,” Barmore said in multiple variations on Friday.

Both players are expected to play against the Miami Dolphins in the Patriots’ regular-season finale on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will air live on FOX.