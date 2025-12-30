New details have emerged about New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the strangulation allegations against him. In a police report obtained by NBC Boston, a woman who worked as Diggs’ personal chef alleged that he slapped and choked her following a salary dispute.

The woman went to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16 and said the incident happened on Dec. 2. She alleged that Diggs “entered her unlocked bedroom” after the two had ongoing text messages over money that was owed to her. As they began to discuss this, Diggs allegedly became angry and then “smacked her across the face.” The woman said that she tried to push him away, but Diggs then allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

The police report then said, “At that point, the male threw her onto the bed. He said something to the effect of ‘Thought so.’ And then she told him that she still hasn’t been paid. At that point, the male said ‘Lies’ and walked out of the room.”

New England Patriots show support for Stefon Diggs

The woman said she was hesitant to come forward because of Diggs being in the NFL. She began working for the veteran wide receiver on July 20 of this year, and her employment was “supposed to go through the end of the NFL football season.” After the incident, the woman left the residence but returned to the property on Dec. 9 to get her money.

On Tuesday morning, the Patriots released a statement about Diggs. “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the Patriots statement read, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, has helped the Patriots win the AFC East for the first time since the 2019 season. Through 16 games, Diggs has caught 82 passes for 970 yards and four touchdowns.