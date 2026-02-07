Stefon Diggs sued over alleged assault days before Super Bowl LX

A man has filed a lawsuit against New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, per TMZ Sports. In the lawsuit, the man is reportedly accusing Diggs of defaming him, engaging in a civil conspiracy and being vicariously liable for an assault against him.

The man allegedly worked for Diggs in July 2024. The plaintiff claims that Diggs requested him to transport his Ferrari from Miami to New York and then to Houston. However, the man alleged the Ferrari was stolen in Houston.

The man said he was never charged with theft, but Diggs continued to claim he stole the vehicle. The plaintiff claims that Diggs’ accusations negatively affected his concierge business, per TMZ Sports.

Most notably, the man alleges that he was attacked by two men in Diggs’ circle in December 2025 at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami. The man said that Stefon Diggs’ brother, Trevon, saw the incident occur, but didn’t intervene.

The plaintiff reportedly said he suffered numerous injuries from the attack, including a torn ACL. This accusation is only the latest legal trouble for Stefon Diggs. In December, TMZ Sports reported that Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault.

“Sorry, it’s been a couple days. I usually get to talk to y’all on Wednesday, but, obviously, it’s a different time, a very emotional time,” Diggs said three days after the report emerged. “Taken back by some things that have been going on but I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days.”

The woman who alleged Diggs slapped and choked her was his personal chef. She alleged that Diggs slapped her after they had a dispute over money he owed her.

She claimed that Diggs began to choke her with his arm around her neck after she attempted to push him away. She alleged that the confrontation ended when Diggs threw on the bed and said “lies” in reference to their previous conversation about money owed to her.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 2. She filed a police report on Dec. 16. Diggs’ arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 13, which is six days after the Super Bowl.

Diggs will play a key role for the Patriots in the Super Bowl. He is the team’s leading receiver with 1,086 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 119 catches this season.

Diggs and the Patriots will square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC.