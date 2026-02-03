Stefon Diggs might be getting married to Cardi B if he helps the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl on Sunday. During Super Bowl LX Opening Night, a reporter asked Diggs if he would get Cardi B an engagement ring if he got a Super Bowl ring.

“It’s on the agenda, maybe. Right?” Stefon Diggs said. “I gotta get mine first, though.” Diggs and Cardi B have reportedly been dating since October 2024. The couple officially announced the relationship in June of last year, and the two welcomed a baby boy in November.

This reporter asked Stefon Diggs if he was going to pop the question with Cardi B 😅💍 pic.twitter.com/2MNbtpkcFX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

“I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,”Cardi B said during an appearance on CBS Mornings in September.

Cardi B also said that Diggs “just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong. I mean, like, two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout … People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”

Will Stefon Diggs win his first Super Bowl?

For Diggs to get a Super Bowl ring (and potentially give Cardi B an engagement ring), he will need to continue to play consistent football. He joined the Patriots this year and finished the regular season with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

After the Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game last week, Diggs spoke on the team’s chemistry. “You start looking at your teammates, I’m saying self-policing, self-accountability, and you don’t want to let your teammates down,” Diggs said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub. “So the camaraderie and the team chemistry that [Mike Vrabel has] built from the head coaching position is second to none, and hopefully he wins Coach of the Year because he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Diggs is playing in the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. He has been in the league for 11 seasons and is a four-time Pro Bowler, along with being named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2022.