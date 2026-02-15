Steph Curry says he's in for 2027 NBA 3-point contest, wants to bring Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson

Steph Curry claimed he is already in for next year’s NBA 3-point contest for All-Star Weekend 2027. And, he’s bringing backup with a few familiar names!

Curry was asked by NBC host Ahmed Fareed if Curry should come back for the contest in 2027 to try and win a third crown. If he does, it would equal the record set by Damian Lillard.

Lillard just won this year’s 3-point contest in historic fashion. He became the first layer to win it despite having not played in an NBA game all year. Lillard is coming off a torn Achilles.

STEPH TO NEXT YEAR'S @StateFarm NBA 3-POINT CONTEST??



“100%, I already scheduled it,” Curry said. “We’re going to bring some people. Me, Dame, I’m going to try and bring Klay (Thompson), Kev(in) Durant.”

Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard held off five-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and rookie Kon Knueppel to win the third 3-Point contest of his Hall of Fame career. He becomes the third player to ever win the contest three times, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

The event came down to Lillard and Booker in the Championship Round. After Knueppel disappointed with just 17 points, Lillard (who hasn’t played this season) scored a whopping 29 points. This mark tied for the most in Championship Round history (Karl-Anthony Towns in 2022). It appeared as if Booker would break this record, as he hit a corner three to reach 27 points with three balls remaining. However, the Kentucky alum failed to hit another shot and lost the event.

Following the contest, Lillard hilariously revealed he was ‘praying on (Booker’s) downfall’.

“I was praying on his downfall,” Lillard said with a smile. “Coming in, I said ‘I could see it being me and Book and Kon in the end’. I knew it would be stiff competition, and (Booker) was in position. It took a couple of shots to rattle out, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Daniel Hager contributed to this report