The Dallas Cowboys are keeping George Pickens via the franchise tag. However Stephen A. Smith, always outspoken about America’s Team, believes they may be creating a bigger problem in the process.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, the Cowboys plan to place the tag on Pickens, locking the star wide receiver in for 2026 on a projected fully guaranteed $28.8 million salary if no long-term deal is reached by July 15. Of course, the move prevents the former Georgia star from hitting free agency, all while buying Dallas more time to negotiate.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Smith didn’t mince words with his reaction: “It’s gonna be a huge mistake, it’s a huge mistake,” Smith said. “Here’s why, because it’s inviting more drama. It’s ensuring that the Dallas Cowboys are going to do what they do better than anybody in the National Football League, win in terms of the quantity of headlines, but not necessarily on the football field.”

While Smith acknowledged Pickens’ talent, calling him “a stud,” he pointed out that the wideout is represented by powerhouse agent David Mulugheta. If you remember last offseason, that’s the same agent who represents Micah Parsons, and someone who Jerry Jones hasn’t been eager to negotiate with, if history serves us right.

But Smith’s concern wasn’t about Pickens’ ability on the field. It was about motivation under the franchise tag: “When you franchise a guy, you’re basically saying, ‘Okay, here’s your money for the year,’ but there’s a boatload of money out there to get for the next three, four or five years,” Smith added. “You’re not giving this individual access to that.”

In the ESPN analyst’s view, that financial uncertainty changes how players operate when it’s all said and done: “When you go across that middle, when you put your body on the line … how anxious are you going to be to do that, when you’re trying to position yourself to get a long-term contract?” he asked. “He’s going to be out there making business decisions. We know what I mean by that.”

Nevertheless, Pickens is coming off a massive 2025 campaign after arriving via trade from Pittsburgh. He led Dallas with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, forming one of the league’s top receiving duos alongside CeeDee Lamb for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Smith believes that production warranted security, not a placeholder deal given by the Cowboys: “It’s indicative of who they are and how they do business,” Smith said. “They will certainly win headlines. … It won’t be on the football field, because business decisions are going to be made.”

For a franchise already synonymous with offseason noise, Smith sees another storm brewing in Dallas. With a player as outspoken as Pickens, and a team as prominent as the Cowboys, it might not go how they want it to go.