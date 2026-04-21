Stephen A. Smith respects the skill of NASCAR drivers and professional golfers. But “driving a car” and being able to “walk a course for 18 holes for four days” isn’t enough for him to label them athletes.

The ESPN “First Take” host recently praised 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for his longevity in the NBA. Discussing the topic on a recent episode on his SiriusXM show, one person called in and suggested Richard Petty as a nominee for the greatest athletes of all-time in terms of longevity. Petty won his last of seven Cup Series championships at 42 years old and picked up his 200th win at 47.

Smith said that Petty didn’t qualify to be included in the discussion. Why? Because he doesn’t consider NASCAR driver to be athletes.

“Come on, man. That don’t count. You driving a car,” Smith said, via Awful Announcing. “I’m being honest, it’s a great sport. But come on, bro. Getting behind the wheel of a car is not the same.”

Stephen A Smith won’t call NASCAR drivers, professional golfers athletes

Smith took it a step further. He said that golfers don’t make the cut either.

“You can be behind the wheel of a car in your 60s and 70s for crying out loud. A golfer is not an athlete. A NASCAR driver is not an athlete,” Smith said. “Just because you gotta walk the course for 18 holes for four days, that don’t make you an athlete.

He continued, “They’re skilled players, they’re elite at what they do. But athletes? Athletes? Are you kidding me? Is walking the latest sport that you want to turn into an Olympic sport? Because I guess that would make them athletic, right? Because they can walk. If you’re out there doing stuff that grandmas and grandpas can do, I’m not gonna look at you that way. You’re skilled, you’re phenomenally skilled as a golfer… but that is not an athletic sport.”

Smith didn’t go as far to say that NASCAR isn’t a sport. But when comparing drivers to professional football and basketball players etc., Smith doesn’t see how they are the same.

“A golfer is not an athlete,” Smith said. “NASCAR is a sport, are they athletes to because they can get behind the wheel of a car and drive 100-plus mph around the track 500 times, you trying to tell me they’re athletes too?”