The news of Tiger Woods getting arrested for DUI broke on Friday. Reactions poured in throughout the weekend and even bled into Monday. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was among them, talking about the incident on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

He was quite critical of Woods, speaking to what he believed in some kind of addiction. However, Smith’s biggest gripe came when it came to Woods continually getting behind the wheel. In a discussion lasting a few minutes, Smith called for Woods to stop driving and get to a service.

“What I don’t understand is this tendency to get behind the damn wheel of a car,” Smith said. “You’re a billionaire, bro. You can afford car service… I don’t think it’s too far-fetched for somebody to say to Tiger Woods, ‘Could you please stop getting behind the wheel of your vehicles? …When you going to stop getting behind the wheel of a vehicle?’ That’s my issue with Tiger Woods… All I’m asking for — could you order a car service, please? .. Stop getting behind the damn wheel of a car.”

Woods potentially having somebody as a driver was actually addressed on Monday. TMZ cited a report from People, explaining why Woods was against the idea. He wants some privacy in his life and a driver would be getting the inside on activities.

“Tiger cares a lot about his privacy, at least according to People,” the report reads. “The mag cites an anonymous source who claims he won’t hire a private driver because he ‘doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.’ The source adds that the legendary golfer also thinks he’s fine to drive. The insider goes on to say that Tiger ‘despises public scrutiny.’ It’s pretty ironic, because he’s come under plenty of scrutiny after getting busted twice for DUI.”

As the report mentions, this is not the first arrest for Woods — dating back to 2017. Similar to the recent event, DUI was the charge against the legendary golfer. And then, while he was not arrested, there was a car crash that took place in 2021. Woods was the only one involved, injuring his legs in the process.

Woods might be on track to get back on the golf course in the near future as well. The 2026 Masters Field got announced on Monday, with Woods being listed by Augusta National. To this point, there has been no official word on whether Woods will be out there.