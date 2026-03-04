Stephen A. Smith defends Luke Kornet criticism of Atlanta Hawks 'Magic City Night'

After the Atlanta Hawks announced “Magic City Night” to celebrate a famous strip club in the city, San Antonio Spurs forward Luke Kornet called for the franchise to cancel the promotion. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith defended Kornet’s stance.

Kornet criticized the Hawks’ decision to hold the celebration, speaking out via a blog post. He said the NBA and its teams should instead focus on a “desire to protect and esteem women” and cited the treatment of women who work in adult entertainment.

Initially, Smith addressed the promotion on First Take by confirming Magic City’s famous lemon pepper wings are “delicious” since he said he has been there. The wings will also be part of the March 16 promotion. But during his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, Smith instead defended Kornet’s criticism and the perception of the event.

“Yeah, I’ve been there,” Smith said, via Awful Announcing’s Brandon Contes. “I don’t know many people who haven’t been there when they’ve been in Atlanta. Black, white, Hispanic, and everything in between. Magic City is Magic City…but the reality is that optics matter.

“And when you’re talking about the NBA signing an 11-year $77 billion deal and the inordinate amount of partners, sponsors, advertisers, etc., that connect with and associate themselves and ingratiate themselves with the NBA brand, does this have the potential to do damage to that?”

The promotion is scheduled for March 16 when the Hawks take on the Orlando Magic. The event is meant to honor an “iconic cultural institution” in Atlanta, featuring Magic City’s famous lemon pepper wings and a performance from Atlanta native T.I.

But while Magic City has cultural significance in Atlanta, Smith acknowledged Kornet’s criticism even though he joked about the promotion at first. He cited “legitimate questions” about whether the Hawks should follow through with the celebration.

“I got two daughters,” Smith said. “I’m not raising my daughters to work in a strip club. We gotta keep it a buck here and not be phony…There’s a lot of things that men throughout this world, have no problem with when it comes to themselves. But would have major problems with it if it were their daughter, their wife, their girlfriend, their sister, their nieces, they would have problems with it.

“I was joking the other day when I was talking about it because I thought it was a fun story to tackle. Luke Kornet has taken the fun out of it by appropriately adding the seriousness to the situation that it deserves. Whether you agree or disagree with him, you cannot say he was wrong for bringing this up. In the society that we live in, as protective as we need to be about women, these are legitimate questions.”