Stephen A. Smith fires back at Joey Logano following NASCAR comments: 'Google me'

Stephen A. Smith sent a strong message to Joey Logano, who said the ESPN personality is trying to stay “relevant.” On Smith’s Mad Dog Sports Radio show on SiriusXM on Monday, he told the NASCAR star to do some more research on him, implying that he’s very relevant.

“Let me speak to Mr. Joey Logano, I don’t know you from a can of paint,” Smith said. “Why can’t I just have an opinion about NASCAR? Why do I have to be doing it to stay relevant? My television show has been No. 1 in the morning for 14 straight years. I’m on television and radio, and my career spans 30 years.

“What do you mean ‘To get a job’ or ‘to keep a job?’ Check the news. Google me. I don’t have that concern. I’ve been blessed by God enough not to have that concern… Do I look like somebody that needs to be relevant. I am relevant.”

Joey Logano went after Stephen A. Smith because of the comments he made about NASCAR. Last week, Smith blasted NASCAR drivers on his radio show, saying that a “NASCAR driver is not an athlete.”

That led to Logano responding later in the week. “He’s said it before. Listen, I think people like that have to make comments to stay relevant, right?” Logano said. “I mean, that’s part of their game. They’ve got to make big moments and things so people watch. So he got exactly what he wanted, right? He got you talking about, he got the whole industry talking about it, and now he’s relevant.”

“I don’t put much weight into it, personally, because he’s never driven a racecar,” Logano added. “I mean I personally believe that we’re athletes, because it’s the mental aspect is important. Obviously, the physical piece is very challenging inside the racecar; not many people can understand.”

Smith may not know a lot about Logano, but NASCAR fans know what the driver has done in his career. In 622 Cup Series races, Logano has earned 37 victories and finished in the top 10 302 times. He won the Daytona 500 in 2015 and is a three-time Cup Series champion. In 2023, Logano was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.