WrestleMania 42 is live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. ESPN has spent some time promoting the event and sent one of the network’s top personalities there — Stephen A. Smith. An introduction came and to say the crowd was not a fan of him would be an understatement.

Smith was booed by people in attendance, quite loudly as well. This is nothing new for Smith, though, who played into the moment. You can see a smile on his face while extending both of his arms to soak in the entire moment.

Laughter then ensued from Smith, proving he took the whole thing lightly. You can check out the scene from Las Vegas here, where Smith is taking in the action along with around 70,000 people.

Stephen A. Smith is introduced to the crowd at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/t1OdMldai7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 18, 2026

One of Smith’s colleagues, Pat McAfee, has been a big part of the WWE in recent years. Turns out, they also wanted Smith to get involved in the sport. But he decided to reject the idea, explaining why during First Take.

“I love it,” Smith recently said. “I want to applaud Pat McAfee for that. I actually want to do that. Your man Nick Khan talked to me about that. The difference is, I’m not as courageous as Pat McAfee. I ain’t trying to get hit by one of them big boys, at all. I don’t want no parts of it, but I love that stuff because I think the sport needs it.”

iShowSpeed flattens Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42

Although The Vision and iShowSpeed lost in the WrestleMania 42 Night 1 opening match Saturday night, the social media phenomenon got the last laugh.

LA Knight and The Usos defeated the group of Speed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory in a relatively short match to open the night. Following the match, Paul turned on Speed and punched him in the face. It appeared as if he was primed to launch himself from the ring to the announce table on top of a winded Speed, but he was saved by Knight and The Usos.

In a complete 180, Paul was then laid out on top of the table by Knight and The Usos. This allowed Speed to climb the top rope and launch himself onto Paul, who was motionless on top of the announce table. The jump is sure to go viral, and will likely go down as one of the most iconic moments from WrestleMania 42 weekend.

On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report