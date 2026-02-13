After years of speculation, Stephen A. Smith is reportedly ‘moving closer’ to running for President of the United States in 2028. Yes, THAT Stephen A. Smith.

CBS News correspondent Robert Costa took to his X/Twitter account Friday morning to reveal the news around the ESPN personality. He alluded to Smith potentially having a chance to win in the ‘age of celebrity and social media.’

“Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign,” Costa wrote. “Spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with (Donald) Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…

Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign… spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media… https://t.co/VrTmJUWtsB — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 13, 2026

Stephen A. Smith, who has been a steady face on ESPN programming since 2005, has been extremely open with his political views. Smith has even made sporadic appearances on FOX News over the past few years.

If he were to run, Smith would run as a Democrat, he revealed to Costa.

“I couldn’t see myself running as a member of the GOP,” Smith told Costa. I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live. I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic.”

Stephen A. Smith does not boast any prior political experience

Although Stephen A. Smith is outwardly vocal with his views, he does not boast any prior political experience. This isn’t an end-all be-all anymore, however, as entrepreneur/businessman Donald Trump won the presidency in both 2016 and 2024 without prior political experience. Trump spoke highly of Smith during a NewsNation town hall.

“I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important,” Trump said. “People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch, I say they have no chance. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates. And I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.”

Smith is the second ESPN employee in recent history who has reportedly pondered running for a public office. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum considered a run for U.S. Senate last year, but eventually decided against it.

“One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before. Something I didn’t really think possible,” Finebaum said. “I gave some thought to it as the [after Charlie Kirk’s murder] weekend unfolded and got a little bit more interested.”