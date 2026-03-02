Stephen A. Smith praises Michael Jordan, 23XI after Tyler Reddick wins three straight to open season

Tyler Reddick’s historic start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season isn’t just turning heads in the garage, it’s drawing national attention far beyond the sport. On Monday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to Reddick winning the first three races of the year for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team.

He called the moment both historic and fitting given Jordan’s role in the sport: “The bottom line is the man wins. It’s just that simple,” Smith said. “We know about the six rings and the illustrious, incomparable NBA career. We know about that. He sells his majority share in the Charlotte Hornets, look at how they’re looking right now.

“Then you sit up there and you’re the second Black principal owner in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 last month… and now your driver wins three in a row to start the season? You just can’t say enough about it.”

As Smith alluded to, Reddick made NASCAR history Sunday at Circuit of The Americas, becoming the first driver ever to win the first three races of a Cup Series season. The run began with victories at Daytona and Atlanta before the road-course win at COTA completed the sweep, three very different tracks that required three very different approaches.

The ESPN analyst said the accomplishment speaks not only to Reddick’s talent, but also to the influence Jordan has had since entering the sport as co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside Denny Hamlin.

“I’ve always known what NASCAR means to him,” Smith added. “It’s just opening the floodgates. Then take this into consideration, the man just settled a federal antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR, and a lot of people felt like he won in that regard.

“He’s paving the way for so many others, opening doors we never thought would be open. It’s historic in a lot of different ways, and it’s fitting that Michael Jordan is the face of it all.”

Meanwhile, Reddick himself leaned into the Jordan connection after the win, posting a photo holding up three fingers, mirroring Jordan’s famous pose after winning three straight NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

“He reminded me earlier this week he does things in threes,” Reddick said after the race. “He expected no less today. I’m glad we could live up to that.”

With Reddick leading the standings and Bubba Wallace close behind, 23XI Racing suddenly looks like the team to beat. And as Smith put it, the significance goes beyond wins.

“This is bigger than racing,” he said, and it’s tough to deny he’s right. “It’s about impact, and Michael Jordan keeps making history.”