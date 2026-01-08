In the wake of Mike McDaniel’s firing on Thursday morning, ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was not subtle about it.

The First Take panelist took more than a minute to blast Tagovailoa for how he has handled the past two coaching changes in Miami. He seemed to take particular exception to how the highly paid quarterback handled the Brian Flores firing a few years back.

“I’m wondering, what do you want next, Tua? A diaper and a bib?” Smith said. “You complained about Brian Flores once he was gone. Now you’re sitting up there talking about how, you know what, it’s a fresh change. Who are you to say that?”

It’s probably important to know the context of Smith’s comments. He believes Flores would have done a better job than McDaniel.

“Now we can sit up here and say Mike McDaniel, 35-33, four times, four seasons in Miami, two playoff appearances, no victories in four seasons, it’s time for a change,” Smith said. “We can say that. And you debate about leader of men, whatever, because I’m thinking about what they had in Brian Flores. And I think Brian Flores, if he stayed, would have done a better job than Mike McDaniel ended up doing. That’s my personal opinion.”

Still, it’s a long way from saying Flores might have done a better job than McDaniel to saying Tua Tagovailoa needs to be wearing a diaper and a bib.

Smith did his best to explain why he held that opinion. As he dropped the line about a diaper and a bib, though, fellow analyst Ryan Clark covered his forehead with his hand and Dan Orlovsky was incredulous, asking if he was serious.

“I say that about Tua because what have you done? I mean, you got paid,” Smith said about Tua Tagovailoa. “Everybody’s looking at you as overpaid. You complained about Brian Flores after he was gone, and I mean, the brother was down, you know, in the NFL, going through all of this stuff, and that’s when you wanted to pile on and talk about how he treated you. And mind you, he didn’t talk about him as a coach. He didn’t talk about how he was with the team. He talked about himself. ‘Oh, he treated me this way.’

“That’s where the pacifier and the bib comes in. He hurt your feelings. He held you accountable. He was on you. That’s what you’re talking about and then you go on the field, and why did you say that about Brian Flores? Because you were implying that that’s not Mike McDaniel.”

Smith is upset that this seems to be a pattern with Tua Tagovailoa now. Coach gets fired, Tagovailoa complains he wasn’t all that anyway.

“Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, and look at who opened their mouth and said change is a good thing,” Smith said. “It was Tua. You looking to get someone else done? You looking to mess with somebody else’s coaching career? Why don’t you leave the football field, since a wolf can concuss you and come be a pundit then? Why don’t you do that?

“Because as a football player — you’re a football player, (Ryan Clark), you’re a football player, (Dan Orlovsky) — y’all cool with the fact that he called out Brian Flores at that time after Brian Flores is gone and he’s got to deal with the issues that he had to deal with and now Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat because rumors are that he could be gone? You cool with that? I’m asking. I’m asking.”