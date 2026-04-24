Shortly after making two first-round selections on Thursday night, questions for Stephen Jones turned to the topic of George Pickens. Conversations about a potential trade began to swirl on social media. Mainly because reports indicated the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was going to sign his franchise tag. Many thought Pickens doing so meant a move could be in the near future.

Cowboys fans can exhale, though, as Jones shut down the idea of trading Pickens. He says communication between the two sides, regarding the franchise tag, has been “outstanding.”

“We have no intentions of trading George,” Jones said via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “… So far, our communication have been outstanding … We have every reason in the world to think that he’s ready to go to work.”

This echoes comments made by Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer. When Jones broke the news of having Pickens play the 2026 season on the tag, Schottenheimer revealed there had been a conversation there. He is usually pretty positive about player relationships, once again proving such when it comes to Pickens.

“We had a great conversation,” Schottenheimer said. “We informed him. We’re upfront and we’re honest… I look forward to him kicking ass this year. He loves it here.”

More on George Pickens situation, time with Dallas Cowboys

One thing Jones made very clear when addressing the media on Wednesday — there will be no talks of a long-term extension. Pickens will have to play on the franchise tag and then reset next offseason. The Cowboys could place the tag on him again or see him walk in free agency. But Jones and folks in Dallas are not going to engage in a potential contract past ’26.

“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag),” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

Pickens put up a career year after being traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Numbers across the board were his best since getting drafted. His 137 receptions turned into 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys brought him in to be the No. 2 wide receiver to CeeDee Lamb. But injuries forced Pickens into the top spot at times, which turned into monster results.

Putting up similar stats would likely lead to a passive payday for Pickens– whether it’s from the Cowboys or not.