Stephen Jones: ‘One player was not worth four or five’ in Micah Parsons trade

Stephen Jones knows exactly how the Dallas Cowboys trading Micah Parsons will be remembered. That’s why he’s getting ahead of it now, ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jones made it clear the Cowboys have no regrets about dealing away one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. Even if the move raised eyebrows across the NFL when it happened: “We feel really good about it,” Jones said.

That confidence comes from what Dallas believes it gained in return. Instead of building around one superstar, the Cowboys opted to reshape their entire defense, acquiring multiple pieces including Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, along with several draft picks that turned into additional contributors.

It’s a quantity-over-star-power approach. One the organization believes better fits where the roster stood: “Ultimately, the decision we made was that one player was not worth four or five good ones,” Jones added.

That’s the philosophy, and it’s rooted in reality. Dallas struggled defensively last season, exposing holes that couldn’t be fixed by one player alone, even one as impactful as Parsons. By spreading those resources across multiple positions, the Cowboys are betting on depth and overall balance to elevate the unit.

Moreover, Jones pointed specifically to the presence of veteran leaders like Clark and Williams, players who bring both production and intangibles: “They’re alpha players,” he said. “Not only great on the field, but leaders in the meeting room.”

That matters in a reset. The Cowboys didn’t stop there. Additional pieces like rookie safety Caleb Downs, pass rusher Malachi Lawrence and defensive back Devin Moore add youth and upside, while the organization continues to build around a new defensive identity under coordinator Christian Parker.

It’s a long-term play, but it’s a risky one. Because no matter how the pieces fit, the comparison to Parsons will always be there. He was one of the most disruptive defenders in football, a game-wrecker capable of changing outcomes on his own.

Dallas knows that. But the belief is that building a complete defense, rather than relying on one elite talent, gives the team a better shot at sustained success. Especially when the ultimate goal hasn’t changed.

“I just feel very optimistic that we have the right pieces in place to go out there. Ultimately, the decision we made was that one player was not worth four or five good ones,” Jones explained. “We feel like that’s where we’re gonna end up here, in a good spot.

“We had that opportunity there and didn’t feel like we were one player away last year, but I certainly feel like we’re putting the pieces together to give us an opportunity to go do what our fans deserve, what we want, which is to go try and win the big trophy.”

That’s what this move will be judged on. Not the headlines or the initial reaction. But whether this collection of “four or five good ones” can finally deliver what one superstar never could, a return to championship contention.