There will be no long-term contract agreement between wide receiver George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2026 season. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealed as such on Wednesday during the team’s pre-NFL Draft press conference. Pickens will go into the year on the franchise tag, expected to play the full slate under it.

“We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag),” Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

At the same time, Pickens has not yet signed the franchise tag. Voluntary workouts begin on Monday, a place the Cowboys do not appear to expect Pickens. Still, there is a lengthy period before he would even be required to sign the dotted line. This could go well into the regular season, if Pickens wanted to.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is not too worried, though. He held a recent conversation with Pickens and seemed upbeat about the situation.

“We had a great conversation,” Schottenheimer said. “We informed him. We’re upfront and we’re honest… I look forward to him kicking ass this year. He loves it here.”

Pickens put up a career year after being traded to Dallas from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Numbers across the board were his best since getting drafted. His 137 receptions turned into 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys brought him in to be the No. 2 wide receiver to CeeDee Lamb. But injuries forced Pickens into the top spot at times, which turned into monster results.

Even so, the Cowboys are not going to get an extension done in the near future. While news came directly from the source via Jones, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also explained as such on Wednesday morning.

“They are nowhere with George Pickens right now,” Schefter said via Get Up. “Nowhere with George Pickens. They are not really talking about an extension, they’re not close to an extension. They’re not getting a deal done at this point of time. He’s on the franchise tag. That situation is just sitting out there.”

Interesting contract matters have become a routine offseason storyline for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb went through this, as did Micah Parsons before he got traded. Pickens was always going to be the latest. Maybe a slight differentiator should be placed on him, with questions looming about the unsigned franchise tag.