Steve Beuerlein makes big prediction for Dallas Cowboys, talks heart health for former NFL players

Steve Beuerlein believes the Dallas Cowboys are about to do some big things in 2026. On3 recently spoke to the former Cowboys QB, and he said that the Dallas will be one of the few “surprise” teams this fall.

“I do national radio broadcasts for all the Dallas Cowboys games. I think the Cowboys, what they’ve done during the offseason, through the free-agent signings and also through the draft, which I think they really nailed it with areas that they needed to single out and try to identify people that can come in and be impact players right away,” Steve Beuerlein told On3. “Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, their first two back draft choices. Both number one draft choices, I think, will be impact players that’ll make that defense much better.”

Along with calling Cowboys games, Beuerlein was a QB in Dallas in 1991 and 1992. He was a backup QB for Troy Aikman and was on the Cowboys team that won the Super Bowl during the 1992 season.

But is Beuerlein right about the Cowboys being one of the “surprise” teams heading into the 2026 season? Downs and Lawrence are expected to make immediate impacts, and it will be needed since the defense ranked last in scoring in 2025. QB Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, so if the defense improves and Prescott can have another strong season, it’s possible that the Cowboys could make some noise in the NFC East and clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2023.

Steve Beuerlein explains a program that helps former NFL players’ heart health

Beuerlein would love to see the Cowboys make a Super Bowl run as they did in the 1990s. But he also wants to see former NFL players take care of themselves, specifically their hearts. Beuerlein recently enrolled in Heartflow’s GAMEFILM Registry, a program analyzing the heart health of former professional athletes.

“What it basically is the first of its kind AI-powered heart technology scan that literally gives a 3D projected model of your heart after you go through the scan,” Beuerlein explained. “And it shows every chamber, every artery, every vessel, every issue that might be there with your heart and identifies the plaque buildup, which is really, that is what heart disease is the buildup of plaque in your arteries.

“…GAMEFILM Registry is a specific study that Heartflow has generated, created to allow former NFL players the opportunity to sign up and be scanned at no cost. And the reason NFL players were kind of singled out for this is because compared to the general population, which has about a 20 percent, one in five people die from heart disease in the general population. NFL players are one out of three. So it’s about 33, 34 percent of former NFL players die because of heart disease.”