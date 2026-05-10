Steve Kerr is set to return as Golden State Warriors head coach next season, ESPN’s Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne reported. He agreed to a new two-year contract and will remain the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

Kerr’s future came into question following the 2025-26 season. Conversations with the Warriors took place for the last few weeks as the two sides weighed a decision after a loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

If Kerr were to leave Golden State, he was likely to emerge as a top TV target if he chose to return to media. However, he is staying put with the Warriors and will now get ready for his 13th season as their head coach.

Kerr took over as Warriors head coach in 2014 and oversaw a historic stretch for the franchise. They won four titles during that time, including back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, and Kerr was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2016. That season, Golden State went 73-9 to set the league record for most regular-season wins in a year in history.

All told, Kerr has a career 604-353 record as Warriors head coach. However, the franchise has missed the playoffs two of the last four years, including a 37-45 record this past season. That – along with Draymond Green looking at free agency and Stephen Curry entering the final year of his contract – created questions about what could lie ahead.

Following the season-ending loss to Phoenix, Kerr acknowledged the unknown heading into this offseason. While he made it clear he still wanted to be on the sidelines, he understands the business side of the equation.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas.”

The Warriors marked Steve Kerr’s first head coaching opportunity when they hired him in 2014. He also had front office experience with the Suns, serving as general manager from 2007-10.

After his playing career from 1988-2003, which included five titles with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, Kerr ventured into media as an analyst for TNT. If he did not return to the Warriors, the expectation was that he would be a highly sought-after free agent in the TV space.