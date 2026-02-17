Steve Letarte, Jamie McMurray illustrate what Chase Elliott could have done to win Daytona 500

Much of the conversation surrounding the final lap of the Daytona 500 has been dominated by Riley Herbst‘s controversial block attempt of Brad Keselowski which led to a multi-car wreck at the start-finish line. What got lost in the shuffle was Chase Elliott, the race leader coming off Turn 4.

Elliott was seemingly in control of the race until he wasn’t. Tyler Reddick got a run coming down the frontstretch, darted to the bottom and passed Elliott to take the checkered flag. Steve Letarte and Jamie McMurray examined what Elliott could have done differently. The two broadcasters went back-and-forth in a video shared by NASCAR‘s social media page.

“This is Chase Elliott’s Daytona 500 to win,” Letarte said.

“Look at the momentum the 9 [Elliott] is going to have… clearly if Chase could go back, he pulls down, tries to block the 45 [Reddick],” McMurray said.

“Chase’s only hope is that the 6 [Keselowski] is further up. If the 35 [Herbst] could have been trapped, that was the only hope for the 9. The move’s too late, and he drives across the 6’s nose. Chase takes a huge hit,” Letarte added.

“There’s a million scenarios that have to play out perfect for you to win this race,” said McMurray, winner of the 2010 Daytona 500.

Sunday was the one that got away from Chase Elliott

The Daytona 500 got away from Elliott. It would have been his first Great American Race victory, joining his father, Bill Elliott, as a Daytona 500 champion.

It wasn’t meant to be on Sunday. Looking back at what he could have done differently, Elliott didn’t see a winning solution.

“We got way out there, and I knew that probably wasn’t going to be good,” Elliott said, via TSJ Sports’ Noah Lewis. “At some point, there was going to be a momentum shift. You just hope that things kind of get busy and another run doesn’t come along, and unfortunately it did. Yeah, I just felt like Tyler was coming so quick. I kind of blocked one direction and he went the other way. Felt like if I had tried to throw another one I would have been spun out, wall or the inside.

At that point, nobody’s lifting, and I totally get that. Just obviously sucks to be that close there in the closing lap and have the lead off four and come up short. But I think the momentum had just shifted the other direction and it was just all defense and being on defense in the last lap is tough.”

Elliott ended up with a wrecked racecar. He finished fourth in the Daytona 500.