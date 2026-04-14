Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR insiders weigh whether Ty Gibbs will win another Cup race in 2026

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell and two insiders shared their thoughts on whether Ty Gibbs will win another Cup Series race this season after earning a victory at Bristol on Sunday. On this week’s Door Bumper Clear, O’Donnell, Freddie Kraft, and Tommy Baldwin said that Gibbs will earn another victory based on how he has looked this year.

“I think he’s run a lot up front this year,” O’Donnell said. “I think he’s got the confidence to go out there and do it. I don’t think it’ll come easy, but I think he will win one more this year.

Kraft said Gibbs will win another race because he has a lot of momentum right now. “Fast cars and confidence can be a dangerous thing in this sport,” he said. “It could come as soon as this week. …He’s going to be right in contention again this week.”

Baldwin loves how Gibbs worked his way up in NASCAR and is now hitting his stride. “He’s in the best equipment possible in the Cup Series, and it took him this long to win a race,” Baldwin said. “But it shows you how tough this division is. And it shows you that the people you got to put together behind them, that the confidence level for the driver in order to do it.”

Ty Gibbs is working his way to the top of the Cup Series

Ty Gibbs competed in 130 Cup Series races before winning at Bristol on Sunday. Along with the victory, the 23-year-old has recorded 39 top-10 finishes and reached the playoffs in 2024.

Based on how Gibbs has looked this season, it was only a matter of time before he would win his first Cup race. After finishing outside the top 20 at Daytona and Atlanta, Gibbs recorded top-five finishes in four of the next five races. And in the race where he didn’t finish in the top five, Gibbs earned a P6 finish at Martinsville.

Gibbs is in his fourth season as a full-time Cup driver. Before joining the series, Gibbs found success in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, winning the series title in 2022. He was also named the series Rookie of the Year in 2021 and was named the Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2023.