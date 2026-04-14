Steve O'Donnell recalls getting into it with Kevin Harvick at NASCAR drivers meeting: 'Thought we were going to come to blows'

NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell shared an intense encounter he had with legendary driver Kevin Harvick. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Freddie Kraft asked O’Donnell about the incident, and he revealed that it came close to being a fight.

“I thought we were going to come to blows,” Steve O’Donnell said about his encounter with Kevin Harvick at a driver’s meeting. “I wear my emotions on my sleeve too much sometimes. I get that. I’m passionate about the sport. I would say Kevin does the same thing.

“That look you tweeted out with that look that I gave in the press conference, I think I gave that look to Kevin, and that was it. He kind of came up and said, ‘Listen, pal,’ and it was like, ‘Uh oh. This is not good.’ I respect the hell out of the guy because he works hard, he cares about the sport. …Kevin, he’ll always not be afraid to give me his opinion, which I respect.”

Steve O’Donnell became NASCAR president last year

O’Donnell didn’t reveal when the incident took place, but it’s not surprising to see Harvick get very passionate with the current NASCAR president since he shares that same passion during the NASCAR broadcast and his podcasts. Harvick had a lot of success as a driver and wants to see the sport grow more as he continues his media career.

One of the big changes NASCAR had in the past year took place in the front office. In March of 2025, NASCAR appointed then-president Steve Phelps as commissioner (now resigned), which led to O’Donnell being named president. O’Donnell was previously NASCAR’s chief operating officer.

“In my 30 years in NASCAR, I’ve been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country. It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative, engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history,” O’Donnell said at the time. “I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘Bucket List’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping, and the most immersive fan experience in sports.