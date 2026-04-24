Report: Steve O’Donnell to replace Jim France as NASCAR CEO

A historic shift is coming to NASCAR. It’ll mark the end of an era nearly eight decades in the making. According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, longtime executive Steve O’Donnell is set to replace Jim France as CEO.

The move will make him the first non-France family member to lead the sport since its founding in 1948. The move, expected to be formally announced this weekend, signals a seismic change at the top of one of America’s most tradition-rich sports.

France, 81, will remain as chairman and retain his majority ownership stake, but the day-to-day leadership of NASCAR will now fall to O’Donnell, who is celebrating his 30th year with the organization. It’s a transition that has reportedly been in the works for some time, though its significance can’t be overstated.

For generations, NASCAR has been synonymous with the France family, dating back to founder Bill France Sr. and continuing through decades of centralized leadership. O’Donnell stepping into the CEO role represents a rare break from that lineage, and a signal of where the sport is headed next.

Alongside the CEO change, Ben Kennedy, France’s great-nephew, is expected to be promoted to chief operating officer. Kennedy has been one of the sport’s rising voices in recent years, particularly when it comes to innovation and schedule evolution, playing a key role in introducing events like the Clash at the Coliseum and the Chicago Street Race.

The leadership trio of France, O’Donnell and Kennedy reflects both continuity and change. O’Donnell will now oversee all aspects of NASCAR operations, from competition across its national series to long-term strategic planning and business performance.

His promotion comes at a time when the sport has found a level of stability following years of uncertainty, including new media rights deals extending through 2031 and a reworked charter agreement with teams. The timing is also notable.

The expected announcement will take place at Talladega Superspeedway, a venue deeply tied to the sport’s roots and the France family legacy. While some may connect the move to recent legal battles involving NASCAR and team ownership groups, O’Donnell has emphasized that this transition is part of a long-standing succession plan rather than a reactionary shift.

Still, the symbolism is undeniable. For the first time in its modern history, NASCAR is handing the keys to someone outside the family that built it, a move that could define the next chapter of the sport’s evolution.