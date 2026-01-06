Steve Phelps resigns as NASCAR commissioner: Hendrick Motorsports releases statement of appreciation

Steve Phelps resigned as NASCAR commissioner on Tuesday, bringing an end to his tenure with the league after 21 years. With Phelps out, NASCAR will officially move into a new era beginning with the 2026 season.

Reactions from across the sport have come in the aftermath of the news. Hendrick Motorsports, one of the longest-tenured teams in NASCAR, released a statement on social media.

“We thank Steve Phelps for his leadership and dedication to NASCAR over the past two decades,” the statement read. “He helped our sport navigate opportunities, challenges and periods of significant change while positioning it for the future. We appreciate his service and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Phelps’ departure comes one month after NASCAR went to trial against Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body and its CEO Jim France, alleging monopolistic practices. The discovery process revealed several text messages and emails which raised concerns about Phelps’ leadership.

In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that longtime team owner Richard Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated. During his trial testimony, Phelps expressed regret over the text messages. He said he apologized to Childress even before the messages became public.

During the trial, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris called for Phelps to step down or be fired. Bass Pro Shops is a major sponsor for the league. One day after Morris’ open letter, the two teams settled after eight days in court.

Steve Phelps out at NASCAR ahead of 2026 season

Phelps joined the league in 2005 as vice president of corporate marketing. He was promoted in 2018 to chief operating officer before being named the fifth NASCAR president later that year. Phelps became the league’s first commissioner in the spring of 2025.

Among his accomplishments, leading NASCAR to become one of the first leagues to return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic and finish its 38-race season. Phelps helped negotiate the 2025-2031 media rights deal, worth $7.7 billion.

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” France said. “For decades he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside him in achieving the impossible, like being the first sport to return during COVID, or in delivering the unimaginable by launching new races in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and NASCAR’s first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset.”