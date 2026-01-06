Steve Phelps resigns as NASCAR commissioner in wake of antitrust lawsuit trial

Steve Phelps on Tuesday stepped down as commissioner of NASCAR. Phelps will leave his role by the end of the month, the league announced in a statement.

NASCAR said there are “no immediate plans to replace the Commissioner role or to seek outside leadership as the administration of his responsibilities will be delegated internally through NASCAR’s President and executive leadership team.”

“Steve will forever be remembered as one of NASCAR’s most impactful leaders,” said NASCAR chairman and CEO, Jim France. “For decades he has worked tirelessly to thrill fans, support teams and execute a vision for the sport that has treated us all to some of the greatest moments in our nearly 80-year history.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside him in achieving the impossible like being the first sport to return during Covid, or in delivering the unimaginable by launching new races in the LA Memorial Coliseum and NASCAR’s first-ever street race in downtown Chicago. Steve leaves NASCAR with a transformative legacy of innovation and collaboration with an unrelenting growth mindset.”

Phelps’ departure comes one month after NASCAR went to trial against Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams filed an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body and France, alleging monopolistic practices. The discovery process revealed several text messages and emails which raised concerns about Phelps’ leadership.

In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that longtime team owner Richard Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated. During his trial testimony, Phelps expressed regret over the text messages. He said he apologized to Childress even before the messages became public.

During the trial, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris called for Phelps to step down or be fired. Bass Pro Shops is a major sponsor for the league. One day after Morris’ open letter, the two teams settled after eight days in court.

Phelps also served as the lead negotiator for NASCAR for the charter agreement, in which 13 of 15 Cup teams signed. The teams’ attorney Jeffrey Kessler questioned Phelps over the sanctioning body’s widely reported take-it-or-leave-it deadline to extend the charter agreement Aug. 6, 2024. Kessler presented Phelps with an email he wrote during negotiations. The email read, “They are playing with fire. Lots of options, but all have the same theme. Pick a date and they can sign or lose charters. It is that simple.”

Phelps is out at NASCAR after initially joining the league in 2005 as vice president of corporate marketing. He was promoted in 2018 to chief operating officer before being named the fifth NASCAR president later that year. Phelps became the league’s first commissioner in the spring of 2025.

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners and the commitment of our wonderful employees. It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators and incredible racing talent.

“As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career. Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”